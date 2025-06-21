Former WWF superstar working as a producer, Alicia Atout becomes an United States resident

– Savio Vega (via Ten Count Steve Fall) reveals that he is working as a producer in WWE:

“Yeah, I’m working as an agent with the company, with this project so, all this is gonna be the big move with the company and them.

AAA’s gonna become full with WWE. So, let’s see what happens. We go step by step.”

– Alicia Atout becomes a permanent resident of the USA:

I’m so happy to share that I’m officially a permanent resident of the USA. ✨ It’s been a wild journey. I had to go quiet on all my projects for what felt like forever. Be patient. Anxious. Excited. Now I can’t wait to see what’s next, along with continue my work at AEW. pic.twitter.com/pDVY97HrZM — Alicia Atout (@AliciaAtout) June 20, 2025