CM Punk asked if last night was personal

CM Punk is introduced. He meets the same baby he held last year at Fanatics Fest. He holds the baby up for the crowd. Once Punk gets back on stage, he is asked about the “altercation.” He says they (Cena and Rollins) are always trying to copy him. Cole then asks if last night was personal. Punk after addressing Slim Jim for the extra sturdy table says no. Just because people lie, doesn’t mean it’s personal. Punk says Cena said one thing he said was true, it’s that Cena was jealous of Punk. He then states the difference between Orton and Cena. “Orton didn’t sell his soul to the Rock.” Orton is boots on the ground. You don’t see the Rock or Travis Scott. Punk rolls with Ice Cube, “no vaseline. That’s what John is in store for.” Cole asks if he will be Cena at Night of Champions. Punk responds, “what am I gonna say, no? Yeah I’m gonna suck and let everybody down.” He then says yes wants to beat Punk again and we will see.

