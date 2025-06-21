Cedric Alexander makes TNA debut at Impact tapings

It’s not going to be a Hurt Business/Syndicate reunion yet for Cedric Alexander as the former WWE star showed up in TNA last night during the Impact television tapings.

Alexander came in to interrupt Mustafa Ali, preventing him from attacking John Skyler. The two had a face off before Ali left the ring.

Alexander was released from WWE in February and there were rumors that he might end up in AEW to join MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley to reunite the full group from their WWE time. While that could still happen in the future, it looks like his journey will have a stop in TNA first.

Last night’s Impact was screened live and free on TNA+. It will air next Thursday on AXS TV.

