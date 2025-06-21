Brody King selling anti-ICE t-shirts, Vince Russo reacts to John Cena’s Smackdown promo
– AEW wrestler Brody King has released a new t-shirt with 100% of all proceeds going to the families impacted by ICE Raids & had their loved ones detained:
All proceeds will be donated to Local hearts foundation to help families that have been impacted from ICE raids. Thank you @travisrt for the awesome design https://t.co/hrVPHWvgPY pic.twitter.com/4F2KR5Ciqk
— Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) June 20, 2025
– Vince Russo reacts to John Cena’s promo on Smackdown last night:
.@JohnCena's promo on @WWE Smackdown was the best thing to take place in a wrestling ring in the LAST DECADE.
And, make no Mistakes about it—that was ALL @JohnCena.
— Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) June 21, 2025