Brody King selling anti-ICE t-shirts, Vince Russo reacts to John Cena’s Smackdown promo

Jun 21, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– AEW wrestler Brody King has released a new t-shirt with 100% of all proceeds going to the families impacted by ICE Raids & had their loved ones detained:

– Vince Russo reacts to John Cena’s promo on Smackdown last night:

