Brody King selling anti-ICE t-shirts, Vince Russo reacts to John Cena’s Smackdown promo

– AEW wrestler Brody King has released a new t-shirt with 100% of all proceeds going to the families impacted by ICE Raids & had their loved ones detained:

All proceeds will be donated to Local hearts foundation to help families that have been impacted from ICE raids. Thank you @travisrt for the awesome design https://t.co/hrVPHWvgPY pic.twitter.com/4F2KR5Ciqk — Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) June 20, 2025

– Vince Russo reacts to John Cena’s promo on Smackdown last night:

.@JohnCena's promo on @WWE Smackdown was the best thing to take place in a wrestling ring in the LAST DECADE. And, make no Mistakes about it—that was ALL @JohnCena. — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) June 21, 2025