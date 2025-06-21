Bozilla jumps from Marigold to Stardom

At tonight’s STARDOM THE CONVERSION, Mi Vida Loca defeated Neo Genesis with A German Suplex Hold in a No DQ/Tag Rules Match. During the match, Bozilla made an appearance and aligned herself with Mi Vida Loca. Bozilla makes a statement to AZM stating she has something she wants. Mi Vida Loca is now a five member unit.

