Bozilla jumps from Marigold to Stardom

Jun 21, 2025 - by staff

At tonight’s STARDOM THE CONVERSION, Mi Vida Loca defeated Neo Genesis with A German Suplex Hold in a No DQ/Tag Rules Match. During the match, Bozilla made an appearance and aligned herself with Mi Vida Loca. Bozilla makes a statement to AZM stating she has something she wants. Mi Vida Loca is now a five member unit.

