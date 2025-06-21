Becky Lynch: “I’ll take them all on”

Jun 21, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Becky Lynch follows at Fanatics Fest and she quickly discusses being the Women’s Intercontinental Champion. She then reminds Michael Cole about the last time she was at Met Life Stadium. Crowd starts chanting
“Becky two belts.” Lynch responds with, “that may be a prediction.”

