AEW News and Notes
– Casino Gauntlet Match has been announced for All In Texas.
– The Golden Star Kota Ibushi will be on next week’s Dynamite.
– Next week’s Collision has been announced to air on Thursday Night.
– Tony Khan via X:
Thank you all who watched Saturday #AEWCollision tonight!
This is a GREAT week for AEW with a huge #AEWGrandSlamMexico Wednesday + an exciting Collision tonight!
If you didn’t see @AEWonTV earlier tonight,
Collision is on both @TNTdrama West + @StreamOnMax right NOW!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 22, 2025