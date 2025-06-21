6/21/25 AEW Collision Recap

– Jon Moxley defeated AR Fox, “at All In, I’m going to run hangman out of this sport for good!”,”this business is not for you”

– The aired a highlight of AEW Grandslam Mexico.

– Adam Cole cuts a promo for their 8-Man Tag Team Match tonight.

– Don Callis Family and FTR defeated Bandido, Daniel Garcia, and Paragon. After the match, the Family attacked the others, but The Outrunners made the save for the faces.

– Thunder Rosa declares a shot at the #ROH Women’s World Championship, Athena also cuts a promo and says if her team does well she’ll consider adding them as Minions, Megan Bayne takes offense to that and his held back by Penelope Ford.

– Tony Schiavone was convinced by STP to bet on Swerve VS Shane Taylor mid-match.

– Swerve Strickland defeated Shane Taylor with a House Call after taking out the Infantry as they were about to rough up Prince Nana over the bets.

– Timeless Toni Storm cuts a promo in a spotlight and talks about Mercedes Mone and her winning more gold before their match.

“Mercedes, I am not some other mother f*****, I am Timeless Toni Storm I am the aew women’s world champion and if you make one false move I will eat you alive,

I demand your best Mercedes because that’s what you are. One day, my reign will be over. And there’s nobody more desevering than you.”

Toni calls Mercedes the GOAT, “I am a manic, neurotic, erotic sexually questionable transatlantic wh***”

“Unless you’re pulling a rabbit from your snatch, I highly doubt you can say the same”

“At All In, you’re going to have to kill me!”

– Hologram has been added to The Conglomeration.

– The Conglomeration defeated Taya Valkyrie and MxM Collection.

– Deathriders trying to get Kris Statlander to side with them, first Wheeler then Jon Moxley.

Kris yelled at wheeler and pushed him away and then she got scared after bumping into Jon Moxley who then tells her to not listen to people who tell her she needs to change, Jon picks up her phone and gave it back to her.

– Mark Briscoe brings out a Returning Kota Ibushi as Don Callis said Kenny Omega has no friends, that’s when Mark came out, then Ibushi.

Mark and Kota fought off the family. Kota and Okada faced off and fought as the crowd chanted, “Holy S***”

– The Workhorsemen and Bryan Keith and Big Bill have an impromptu fight, then they’re interrupted by Christian Cage, who calls them out for taking his TV Time.

Christian Cage wants to become the 1st “Father-Son” #AEW World Tag Team Champions. Big Bill mentions that anybody could be Nick’s father from the stories he’s heard about Mother Wayne. Big Bill then calls out Christian and Nick for a fight. Christian brings up Big Bills’ previous drinking problem, suggesting he fell off the wagon for what he’s saying.

– Anthony Bowens seems to blame Billy Gunn for his last loss, Bily says it wasn’t his fault he couldn’t help because Lance Archer took him out.

– Kevin Knight and Speedball Mike Bailey going with the name Jetspeed.

– Jetspeed defeated the Gates of Agony with a double finisher combo.

– Athena and Megan Bayne showing off their strength by doing the same move together while carrying two opponents.

– Athena, Thekla, Megan Bayne, and Penelope Ford defeated Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, and TayJay.

ROH Women’s World TV Champion Red Velvet helped ROH Women’s World Champion Athena get the win by sliding in Athena’s Championship to use on Thunder Rosa to lead to the win. After Athena cheers for her “Minions” and you can see Thekla disagree with Athena with a “cut it out” gesture.