Zelina Vega, Mercedes Moné and Liv Morgan notes

– Zelina Vega addressed the fan disconnect during her face run, saying, “As a face, I never get the mic, so people don’t get to know much about me.” She believes this lack of exposure led to misconceptions, adding, “That’s why they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so much better as a heel.’ Vega clarified, “I’m like—it’s because you don’t hear me talk at all.”

Source: Lightweights Podcast

– Mercedes Moné was reportedly open to losing to Athena to set up a rematch at AEW All In Texas. However, AEW changed direction and booked Toni Storm vs. Moné instead.

Originally, Storm was set to face Mariah May, but that plan was dropped when May decided not to re-sign with the company.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

– Liv Morgan won’t be making any appearances on TV in the near future as she’s been pulled from the road following her impending surgery.

Source: PWInsider