WWE SmackDown returns tonight, live at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI.

Scheduled for the show this evening is Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn in a King of the Ring semifinal match, Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss in a Queen of the Ring semifinal bout, Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena vs. Ron Killings and more.

The following are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, June 20, 2025. The report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-11pm EST.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 6/20/25

As always, “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” is the first thing we see as this week’s show gets ready to get rocking. Inside the Van Andel Arena, Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show, as we see Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, R-Truth arriving to the building.

LA Knight & Paul Heyman Kick Things Off

LA Knight is shown arriving and walking the halls. The camera follows him all the way to Gorilla position, where his music hits. “The Mega Star” makes his way out as Tessitore tries to do some god awful analogy or setup to his ring walk.

Knight settles inside the squared circle for the opening segment of the show, as we see clips of last Monday’s Raw where LA Knight pushed Bronson Reed off the top rope in the main event with Jey Uso pinning him. A loud “LA Knight” chant from the crowd and he tells them “Let me talk to ya”.

The crowd roars and says, “YEAH!” LA Knight talks about Money in the Bank where Seth’s boys came out and screwed him. He says he usually lets things slide but he couldn’t let that slide, he had to screw one of Seth’s boys out of King of the Ring.

But they also screwed him out of King of the Ring and he screwed the other one out of King of the Ring. He says it got him thinking, there is only one way this can go. Raw, SmackDown, where it ends, nobody knows except him. He says he knows where it ends and it ends with him and Seth Rollins.

What better place than here, what better time than now. LA Knight calls Seth Rollins out to the ring. We hear “Ladies and gentlemen” and out comes Paul Heyman who introduces himself. He says he serves as “The Wiseman” for Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth “Freakin’” Rollins. The fans boo and Heyman tells them they don’t boo that name.

LA Knight asks him why he is out there tonight and Heyman asks him if he can get in the ring. The fans chant “OTC” and LA Knight tells him to get in the ring. Heyman says LA Knight is right, there has been a lot of bad blood between himself and Rollins.

A loud “CM Punk” chant from the crowd, LA Knight tells Heyman he has a lot of enemies. Heyman tells him that he happens to be, with all due respect to everyone, he is the biggest LA Knight fan in all of WWE and he has been waiting a long time to say this.

Heyman yells out “Yeah” and because of that, Rollins has allowed him to tell LA Knight that it’s time for LA Knight to get the hell out of Michigan. The fans boo and Heyman says if he doesn’t, something really bad is going to happen to him before the end of this night.

Heyman tells him to have a nice evening and backs away. The fans chant “LA Knight” and LA Knight tells Heyman that he has to wrap his head around it. He heard Heyman say that he is a big fan of his before because Heyman is a liar, he leeches on to any talent that has a bit of talent and buzz.

Seth is the latest in those names. He asked for Seth and he got a Heyman that is talking pretty tough. It got him thinking about wiseman and wisdome. But there was a time where he would have punched his wisdom teeth down his throat but he won’t do that.

Knight says if he can’t bring him Seth Rollins, the only thing that can happen is LA Knight and Paul Heyman right here, right now. He asks the fans if they want to see that right now and the fans cheer. LA Knight says he will turn his back, take his stuff off and let Heyman get his first shot.

“The Mega Star” then turns his back and Heyman leaves the ring. Heyman tells LA Knight that the bad thing to happen to him tonight was not a prediction, that was a spoiler. Heyman throws the microphone and out come Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

From there, they both get in the ring and LA Knight starts to fight them off but Bron takes LA Knight down. They throw him to the outside of the ring but LA Knight grabs a chair and hits them both with it. LA Knight gets in the ring as Heyman stops them. We head to a commercial break after the opener wraps up.

Byron Saxton Breaks News To Paul Heyman

When the show returns, we see Paul Heyman is with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker backstage. He says they have it under control and it is all under control. In comes Byron Saxton and Breakker is about to attack him but Heyman stops him.

Byron tells them that he got word from Nick Aldis that tonight, Bronson Reed will go one on one against LA Knight. Heyman thanks him and Byron leaves as Heyman tells Reed that patience is not a virtue, it’s a strategy. The brief backstage segment wraps up there.

Queen Of The Ring Semifinals

Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka

Back inside the Van Andel Arena, we hear the familiar sounds of Alexa Bliss’ theme music. Out she comes with Lily in-hand as always, and settles in the ring for scheduled Queen of the Ring semifinal tournament action. Her opponent, Asuka, with her old theme and all, heads out next.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Bliss gets Asuka in a chinlock off the bell and Asuka then gets a bunch of punches on Bliss. Bliss fires back with a drop kick and elbows Asuka. Asuka knocks down Bliss with a shoulder check.

From there, she then hip attacks Bliss out of the ring and we get a commercial break. When we return, we see Asuka kick Bliss and then comes off the top rope with a missile drop kick and covers for a two count. Asuka kicks Bliss and gets her in an arm bar.

Bliss knocks down Asuka and hits a flipping neckbreaker. Bliss kicks and punches Asuka and hits a Senton and covers for a near fall. Asuka elbows and kicks Bliss and hits a belly to back suplex. Asuka hits a running knee and covers for a two count.

Bliss rolls up Asuka for a two count and then sets up Asuka for Sister Abigail but Asuka rolls up Bliss and fails. Asuka tries rolling up Bliss again, and Bliss kicks out. Asuka gets on the top turnbuckle and misses a missile dropkick. Bliss hits a DDT and covers Asuka for a near fall.

Bliss climbs the turnbuckle and goes to hit Twisted Bliss but stops and gets down off the turnbuckle. Asuka hits an arm bar on Bliss and then hits a modified version of the Asuka lock but Bliss breaks the hold. Asuka hits a hangman’s neckbreaker on Bliss and covers for two.

Asuka goes for Empress Impact but Bliss punches her and then hangs her up on the turnbuckles and dropkicks her. Asuka hits Twisted Bliss but Asuka gets her knees up. Asuka hits Empress Impact and gets the win. With the victory, Asuka secures her spot in the finals of the 2025 WWE Queen of the Ring tournament.

Winner and ADVANCING to WWE Queen of the Ring Finals: Asuka

Backstage With B-Fab, Michin, Jade Cargill, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair & The Green Regime

We see backstage that B-Fab, Michin and Jade Cargill are watching the match. Michin and B-Fab go to talk to Nick Aldis about the tag titles. Byron Saxton comes in and asks Cargill about her thoughts about facing Roxanne Perez and potentially Asuka.

Cargill says Perez is good but not a Queen. She says she’ll worry about Asuka later, but she’s not here to win Queen of the Ring, she’s here to reign.

From there, we see Alexa Bliss walking backstage. Chelsea Green and The Green Regime walk in and make fun of her. Charlotte Flair comes in and says Alba Fyre is the reason she isn’t in the Queen of the Ring tournament.

She says she’ll tap Chelsea Green out tonight. Bliss tells Flair she doesn’t need her help and Flair says she wasn’t helping Bliss.

Ron Killings Attacks!

As Aleister Black makes his way to the ring for his scheduled showdown against Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly, out of nowhere, we see Ron Killings attack Wilson and asks for the microphone. He demands John Cena to get out here now.

He then slaps the STFU on Wilson. Officials run down to the ring and get Truth off Wilson. Truth leaves the ring. We shoot backstage, where we see Jamie Noble talking to a still fired up Killings, who says he will kill Cena tonight.

Aleister Black approaches Killings and asks why he’s getting involved in Black’s matches. Killings says it’s not personal and they stare each other down. Damian Priest tells Black to let it go and that he’ll talk to Killings. Priest reminds Truth that he usually is the one who makes people smile.

He tells Killings to focus his anger on Cena and after Killings wins, they’ll go celebrate. Killings likes that idea. Priest says alright and walks off. As soon as he leaves, Killings’ smile quickly fades and his mean mug reappears. The segment wraps up there.

Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn & Randy Orton In-Ring

Inside the arena, the lights go down and then we hear the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes’ theme music. Out comes “The American Nightmare” for a scheduled promo segment. Before he can say a word, we hear the entrance tune for “Main Event” Jey Uso.

Uso makes his custom ring entrance through the crowd, as the fans break out into a YEET-tastic moment with the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion. The entrance was so nice, they had to do it twice. Fans chant “One more time!” and Uso calls for it. The theme hits again and they YEET it up one more time.

From there, Uso gets on the mic and tells Rhodes he doesn’t even have to say anything as they’ve both been in the trenches and are still in the trenches and that they’ve both been to the mountain top. Uso says this Monday – there is only room for one of them.

Uso says he knows it’s just business but he wants Rhodes to know after Monday all there will be is YEET. They shake hands and Sami Zayn’s music hits. Zayn comes down to the ring and says that this is nice – he gets to share the ring with two of his great friends – two of the very best this business has to offer.

He says between the three of them, he’s the only one who hasn’t stood on the mountain top. He says he wasn’t even supposed to be there but he got on a plane to be there for Uso at WrestleMania because he loves Uso. He tells Rhodes he was the first one to run through the ropes and congratulate Rhodes when he finished his story.

But now it’s his time to finish his story. Randy Orton’s music hits and comes down the entryway. Orton gets on the mic and says there is no line he will cross to get to Cena even if he has to go through his friend Cody Rhodes. He tells Uso that he respects Uso.

Orton continues, however, and says, ‘But it’ll be three letters and one move, RKO!” and he’ll go through Uso if he has to. He tells Zayn that one day Zayn will be world champion, but SummerSlam is not that day, because tonight Zayn will meet RKO.

King Of The Ring Semifinals

Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn

The bell rings and Zayn gets Orton in an arm bar and gets him on the mat. Orton powers out of the hold and gets Zayn in a headlock. Zayn breaks the hold and gets Orton back in an armbar and then chops Orton over and over again. Orton makes an escape and exits the ring.

Zayn goes to hit a suicide dive but Orton moves and Zayn stops before crashing outside. The men lock up and Orton gets Zayn in the corner and pokes Zayn in the eye and then hits an uppercut on Zayn. Zayn pokes Orton in the eyes and tosses him out of the ring.

Orton slams Zayn onto the apron and then slams Zayn onto the announce desk. Orton picks up Zayn and slams him onto the announce desk a second time and we cut to commercial break. We come back from commercial break and Orton stomps on Zayn’s hands as Zayn lays on the mat.

Orton then stomps on Zayn’s feet and then goes back and stomps on the other hand. Orton punches Zayn to the mat and Zayn is able to connect with a clothesline, knocking Orton to the mat. Zayn hits an elbow and then a top rope double axe handle.

Zayn goes for The Blue Thunder Bomb but Orton counters and clotheslines Zayn. Orton hits a scoop snap powerslam and then hits his draping DDT on Zayn off the ropes. Orton goes for RKO but Zayn rolls out of the ring. Orton slams Zayn’s face onto the announce desk.

Orton tries to slam Zayn on the announce desk but Zayn counters and slams Orton onto the announce desk. Orton charges at Zayn in the corner and hits the ringpost instead. Zayn goes for Helluva Kick but Orton hits another scoop snap powerslam catching Zayn before he can connect.

Orton clotheslines Zayn into the corner, Zayn goes for the Helluva Kick again but misses. Orton goes for RKO and Zayn counters into Blue Thunder Bomb. Zayn climbs the turnbuckles and jumps down and Orton tries for an RKO and Zayn counters and then runs at Orton with the Helluva Kick, only for an RKO from Orton. 1-2-3.

Winner and ADVANCING to WWE King of the Ring Finals: Randy Orton

Last Woman Standing Match Announcement & Near Cash-In

Nia Jax is shown walking the halls backstage before the show heads into a commercial break. When the show returns, the 2024 Queen of the Ring emerges and makes her way down to the ring for the next segment of the evening. She says it’s crazy that Tiffany Stratton approached her to shadow her and now she’s striving.

She says Stratton betrayed her and Tiffany Stratton interrupts Jax. Stratton calls Jax a toxic ex and tells Jax to get over it and tells her to admit that she’s just better than Jax. Jax says if Stratton is so much better then why doesn’t she get her rematch.

Stratton says that it’s her lucky day because next week they’re going to have a last woman standing match. Jax attacks Stratton and hits a spine-buster headbutt on Stratton and then leg drops on her. Jax celebrates with Stratton’s belt.

She goes to leave but not before coming back to hit Stratton with another leg drop. Naomi runs down and goes to cash in her Money In The Bank briefcase for an impromptu title shot. Jax pulls Naomi out of the ring and doesn’t allow the cash in.

Stratton then kicks Naomi off the apron onto Jax who is outside of the ring. Stratton leaves the ring as Jax and Naomi exchange words outside the ring. The women’s segment wraps up on that note, and then the show shifts gears and heads into a commercial break.

Chelsea Green vs. Charlotte Flair

The Green Regime make their way to the ring as we return. Chelsea Green settles inside with her face-protector on for her broken nose. The theme for her opponent, “The Queen” herself, Charlotte Flair, hits. The women’s wrestling legend emerges as pyro explodes.

After she settles in the ring, the bell sounds and we get our next match of the evening officially off-and-running.