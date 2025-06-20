WWE interested in signing Psycho Clown

AAA star Mr. Iguana has been receiving positive feedback from WWE fans since his match at the 2025 Worlds Collide PLE. It was reported that WWE has already been talking about how to merchandise him.

It appears that Iguana isn’t the only AAA star that WWE might be utilizing in the future. The following was stated during WrestleVotes Radio…

“We are told WWE has a significant interest in making yet another AAA star a prominent part of their main roster, that being Pyscho Cown. Psycho Clown, who is a third-generation wrestler, has been working under this current gimmick with AAA since 2007 and has also appeared briefly on TNA TV back in 2019. WWE is said to be intrigued by his character and the marketing abilities that are attached to it.”

(quote: WrestlingNews.co)