Updates on Ronda Rousey and Eddie Kingston

– Eddie Kingston gave an update on his health and in-ring status, saying “Good. It feels fine…” when asked about how he’s doing physically. While acknowledging that “They’re trying to rush me back in the ring — training — which is fine,” Kingston emphasized that his return isn’t solely a physical matter. He admitted he’s already active again, noting, “Yeah, yeah, yeah, I’ve been running and stuff like that in the ring. It’s fine.” However, he revealed that there are unresolved matters keeping him sidelined, stressing, “It’s just that it’s business stuff, that I need to get done before I even think about doing anything in the ring for the company, you know what I mean? It’s a lot of business stuff.”

Source: Cezar Bononi

– Ronda Rousey revealed Dana White sent her to a neurological study where doctors diagnosed her with issues that affected her UFC career. “Fortunately, I have a lot more information now of what was going on with me… I couldn’t be honest… without people feeling like I was making excuses.” She learned her symptoms were linked to “concussions but it’s also… migraines… Epilepsy runs in my family.” As a child, she used an “IMITREX Pen” and lost vision from migraines. In fights, “bright lights and head impacts” triggered episodes. “I’d get hit and I’d basically lose big chunks of my vision… and my ability to track movements.” Doctors told her “these impacts… are setting off these migraine events,” creating a neurological feedback loop. Rousey once believed “it was just inevitably decline… until I am s******* my pants,” but now she’s seeking specialists. “I’m much more hopeful than I’ve ever been.” She added, “I didn’t have this information back then… I can’t fight anymore because of it.”

Source: Untapped