Undertaker on interest in creative: “Yeah, I’ve always kind of had an interest”

The Undertaker discussed the possibility of joining WWE’s creative team and shared his interest, saying, “Yeah, I’ve always kind of had an interest. It’s just a matter of making it work with my schedule and the other things that I have going on.” He acknowledged the demands of such a role, emphasizing, “Because the ask for something like that is really big, and I would have to be 100% committed to be part of that, right? I mean, you have to be involved in all of these creative meetings and all of this other stuff.”

Despite the challenges, Undertaker expressed openness to the idea under the right conditions, especially if he could contribute meaningfully to the product. “If we can figure out a way to make that happen…obviously, [being] in Texas, you know, I would definitely entertain it.” He concluded by reaffirming his willingness to help the company, stating, “And I’ll always, if there’s something that I could do to make our product better, help talent, then I’m on board for that.”

Source: WrestleSTAR