Triple H and Nick Khan visit the WWE Performance Center

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan visited the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this week.

In a video uploaded on social media, both WWE execs were shown meeting the likes of Wes Lee, Ethan Page, Josh Briggs, and WWE’s newest arrival, Blake Monroe.

“You should never stop evolving,” Triple H wrote. “The future is for the taking… @WWENXT.”

The WWE PC is obviously a place Triple H is very familiar with as he ran NXT for several years before handing the reigns to fellow Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

You should never stop evolving. The future is for the taking… @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/FtIGhMGcto — Triple H (@TripleH) June 19, 2025

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996