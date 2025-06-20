Tony Khan: “I really don’t want to get into the ring’

AEW boss Tony Khan has made it clear that he has no intentions of stepping back into an AEW ring, citing a harrowing past experience. “I really don’t want to get into the ring and I like to think of myself as the commissioner is more of a device,” Khan said, distancing himself from any in-ring persona or physical involvement. He reflected on a traumatic moment that solidified this stance, stating, “One time I was attacked and I am very lucky to be sitting here with you right now Brian.” That attack involved a particularly dangerous wrestling move: “One year ago, I survived the deadliest move in pro wrestling, the spike piledriver…”

This life-threatening event seems to have permanently shaped his outlook, as he emphasized, “I don’t want to necessarily get into the ring, my one time I got tricked and attacked in the ring is enough to keep me out for life.”

Source: Yahoo Finance