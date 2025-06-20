TNA performer tore his triceps, Booker T has a beef with Bubba Ray Dudley

– Elijah fka Elias tore his triceps on NXT this past Tuesday and has already had a successful surgery, reports Fighfful.

– Booker T called out Bubba Ray Dudley for exaggerating his championship legacy by including ECW Tag Team Title reigns. “Always beef with Bubba. I just have to keep Bubba straight. Him and his championship reigns. He’s buffered his championship reigns for many years.” Booker said he stayed silent for a long time, but now wants to clarify the truth. “I didn’t want to say anything. I never wanted to say anything about the ECW Tag Team Championships. Those eight tag team championships. You can’t count those.” He dismissed the ECW reigns as insignificant compared to mainstream titles, labeling them “regional” and not on par with others. “They’re regional, man.” Booker emphasized his dedication to honesty, concluding, “For me, I’m just all about telling the truth. Booker ‘Straight Down The Middle’ T. That’s what they call. I’m all about the truth.”

Source: Unlikely