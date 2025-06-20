TKO not looking to sell WWE, Mercedes Moné milestone
– TKO has denied the reports that they are looking to sell WWE.
“The stories of him [Vince McMahon] somehow buying WWE, and I even saw a line in a story about how TKO is looking to sell WWE and it’s like, aside from that being denied all day, TKO has just saved between $100 million and $150 million by essentially removing so many jobs and things like that because they could operate UFC and WWE with the same office staff.”
(Source: Wrestling Observer Radio)
– Mercedes Moné is now officially the first woman in history to have competed at the following:
• Madison Square Garden
• Tokyo Dome
• Wembley Stadium
• Arena Mexico