TKO not looking to sell WWE, Mercedes Moné milestone

– TKO has denied the reports that they are looking to sell WWE.

“The stories of him [Vince McMahon] somehow buying WWE, and I even saw a line in a story about how TKO is looking to sell WWE and it’s like, aside from that being denied all day, TKO has just saved between $100 million and $150 million by essentially removing so many jobs and things like that because they could operate UFC and WWE with the same office staff.”

(Source: Wrestling Observer Radio)

– Mercedes Moné is now officially the first woman in history to have competed at the following:

• Madison Square Garden

• Tokyo Dome

• Wembley Stadium

• Arena Mexico