Rikishi doesn’t consider Charlotte Flair among the greatest women’s wrestlers, Smackdown preview

– Rikishi doesn’t consider Charlotte Flair among the greatest women’s wrestlers, saying, “No, I wouldn’t. There’s so many other wrestlers before her time.” He praised legends like Jacqueline, Ivory, and Jazz, noting they weren’t pushed like today’s stars but were “so good of workers that they were able to make other Superstars.”

Rikishi believes if they wrestled in today’s era, they’d shine, saying, “Can you imagine if Miss Texas was young and in this era?” He emphasized how underappreciated women like Jazz helped elevate icons like Trish Stratus and Lita. Rikishi also praised Nikkita Lyons, stating, “I’m a big fan of Nikkita Lyons, that’s in NXT. We’re waiting, where is she?” He hopes young talent learns from past stars, saying, “Hopefully…they can soak up a lot of that knowledge.” He stressed storytelling over flashy moves, explaining, “Every movement…has to mean something, has to have the right emotions, facials behind it.”

Source: Rikishi Fatu Off The Top

– Tonight on WWE SmackDown:

● Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena vs. Ron Killings

● King of the Ring Semifinals: Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn

● Queen of the Ring Semifinals: Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka