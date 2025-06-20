Rikishi calls WWE’s booking “backwards,” wants Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair

– Rikishi calls WWE’s booking “backwards” following Jey Uso advancing in the King of the Ring tournament after dropping the World Heavyweight Championship:

“What is this, backwards? Kid had the belt… these are reputable names (Jey Uso beat in the four-way), they’re all good workers, good names.

“I don’t even want to get my blood pressure high again, man. The booking is backwards!”

– Rikishi wants Naomi have a high-profile PLE match against Charlotte Flair

“For me, just to be able to see her test her skills in the squared circle, I would really like to see her go up against Charlotte Flair.

“It’s kind of dynasty vs dynasty. They’re both athletic, they’re both in tip-top good shape.

“I think if it’s built the right way, this could be a featured type of match for whatever big pay-per-view.”

(source: Rikishi Fatu – Off The Top)