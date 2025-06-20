Note on Jey Uso dropping the World Heavyweight title

Jun 20, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE reportedly always planned for Jey Uso to lose the World Heavyweight Championship back to GUNTHER after a short reign:

“When the decision was made to put the title on Uso, it had already been decided it would be short reign and that he would lose it back to Gunther.

“I’m not sure if the Raw in Phoenix was always the day but it was to be before the Goldberg retirement match, which was planned for going head-to-head with All In Texas on 7/12”

(source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Thea Hail

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal