Note on Jey Uso dropping the World Heavyweight title

Gunther arrives at today’s #WWERAW with a smile and his new World Heavyweight Championship. The Ring General is champion again. pic.twitter.com/06sO0qbiXq — Reign (@iOGOTC) June 17, 2025

– WWE reportedly always planned for Jey Uso to lose the World Heavyweight Championship back to GUNTHER after a short reign:

“When the decision was made to put the title on Uso, it had already been decided it would be short reign and that he would lose it back to Gunther.

“I’m not sure if the Raw in Phoenix was always the day but it was to be before the Goldberg retirement match, which was planned for going head-to-head with All In Texas on 7/12”

(source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)