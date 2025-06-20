Hook still out dealing with concussion issues

AEW star Hook appeared on the Wrestling Observer Live podcast yesterday and revealed that he is still on the sidelines as he recovers from a concussion.

Hook got concussed during a match on the April 9 episode of Dynamite where he teamed up with Samoa Joe against Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli. The symptoms were immediate as he vomited twice, including during the match and during the post-match beat-down.

While he did appear at Double or Nothing last month during the Anarchy In The Arena match, he still has not got any action until he’s completely cleared.

Hook did say that he should be “back soon” but failed to give a timeline.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online