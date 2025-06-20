Gunther vs. Goldberg official for SNME, Golderg on the Bret Hart incident, CJ Perry note (video)

Jun 20, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE has officially announced that Gunther vs. Goldberg at Saturday Night’s Main Event will be Goldberg’s final match in WWE.

– Goldberg says he has been “remorseful ever since” he caused Bret Hart’s retirement.

“I kicked Bret Hart in the head on accident a hundred years ago, and I’ve been remorseful ever since… I was young in the business. People make mistakes, right? And people have to unders.

(Source: JAKIB Sports)

CJ Perry via IG:

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Thea Hail

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal