WWE News and Notes

– Rey Mysterio has been out of action since April 2025, with the legendary luchador tearing his groin ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41. Mysterio’s friend and former tag partner Konnan was speaking about Mysterio’s proposed return during a recent episode of his K100 podcast, revealing that Mysterio will be ‘back in August’.

– Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena vs Ron “R-Truth” Killings in a non title match is official for tomorrow’s SmackDown, as is Randy Orton vs Sami Zayn in a king of the ring semi final match.

– Goldberg says it’s an honor to step into the ring with GUNTHER, calling him a “formidable opponent” and remembering when he “had a shooting star up his ass” early in his career. Now 58, Goldberg admits GUNTHER likely sees him as “a hobbled old man” and believes he could’ve beaten Goldberg even in his prime—something Goldberg calls “absolutely laughable.” Still, he acknowledges the risk: “Am I risking the legacy of Goldberg? Yeah… Every time you step in there, you risk that.” But Goldberg is driven by purpose: “I ain’t freaking going out the way I went out. Period.” Even at “30 pounds lighter,” he believes “50 percent of me is better than 99 percent of the pricks on the planet.” He’s also doing it for his son, Gage: “It’s another opportunity to give Gage a platform to see his dad go out and do his thing… I’m not doing it for me—I’m mainly doing it for him.” Whatever happens, Goldberg is ready: “If they have to drag me out… then that’s fine.”

– Former WWE performer Gail Kim was reportedly backstage at this week’s WWE NXT. WWE officials have reportedly been interested in bringing Gail Kim into the company since she was fired by TNA. However, she currently isn’t signed with the company.