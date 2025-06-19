WWE announces Smackdown and Raw locations for SummerSlam weekend

WWE today announced Raw and Smackdown across Newark, Brooklyn, and Philadelphia this Summer.

The first is a Smackdown on August 1 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and that is followed by Raw on August 4 in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center. These two events will be in conjunction with SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 2 and 3.

Then, on August 18, Raw on Netflix heads to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for an event at the Wells Fargo Center.

Individual event tickets will go on sale starting Friday, June 27 at 10AM ET via Ticketmaster.com. Presale for will begin Wednesday, June 25 at 10AM as well.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online