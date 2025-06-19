Wrestling Tidbits

– Professional wrestling will be featured in Steven Spielberg’s next movie. The currently untitled film will have at least one scene with pro wrestling.

The pro wrestling was filmed at the Paramount Theater in Long Island, New York several weeks ago and Chavo Guerrero oversaw the pro wrestling segments.

Lance Archer and Brian Cage were two of the wrestlers in the scene, while Chavo Guerrero was the referee.

(Source: PWInsider)

– Will Ospreay on his X account, revealed last night when he landed in Mexico at 3 AM, he was met with the unfortunate news that his grandfather had died. Despite this, he still wrestled on the AEW/CMLL show.

– JD McDonagh responds to Corey Graves for saying his he has the skull of a Minecraft character:

“It’s also not my fault you get relegated every time Pat McAfee is available on a Monday”

– Terri Runnels Explains How She Almost Died During A Lingerie Pillow Fight

Former WWE star Terri Runnels shared a harrowing tale from a 2002 RAW Lingerie Pillow Fight against Stacy Keibler, revealing she nearly died on live TV. Speaking with Ring The Belle on June 12, 2025, Runnels described how gallons of syrup poured on her during the match, meant to “tar and feather” her, led to a terrifying moment. Attempting to breathe before the syrup hit, she inhaled it, coating her throat. When feathers from a pillow followed, they stuck, blocking her airway. “I thought, ‘I’m going to die on live television,’” she recalled, calling it “godawful.” Unaware of the severity, Keibler continued the match, which Runnels won before being hit with a clock-stuffed pillow. Fans on X expressed shock, with many praising Runnels’ resilience in the chaotic, Attitude Era gimmick match.