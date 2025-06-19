Stephanie Vaquer: “I really enjoy being a babyface now”

Stephanie Vaquer reflected on the evolution of her wrestling persona, expressing enthusiasm for her new role in WWE. “All my career, heel. Now in WWE, babyface. I feel good.” She acknowledged that while she enjoyed portraying a villainous character throughout her career, the shift has been refreshing. “I really enjoy my heel character but now I feel different because people in the crowd here really love me.” The audience’s support has made a noticeable impact on her, leading to a change in perspective. “I think now, for me being babyface, it’s perfect. I really enjoy being a babyface now.”

– And on the name slip, Vaquer on the show and they’re addressing the last name slip-up on RAW

they finally got Stephanie Vaquer on the show and they’re addressing the last name slip-up on RAW pic.twitter.com/kN5TgyaxV5 — (@thebellasfave) June 19, 2025

Source: The Nikki & Brie Show