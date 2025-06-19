Nick Khan: “Triple H and I, We Make Mistakes In Business Every Day”

Nick Khan opened up about the importance of accountability and collaboration in WWE leadership, acknowledging that mistakes are part of the process. “Triple H & I, We Make Mistakes In Business Every Day.” He emphasized that errors in decision-making are acceptable as long as they’re addressed. “Same with business, and if you make a mistake in the decision, that’s okay too. Fix it. No issue.” Khan highlighted the strong working relationship he shares with Paul Levesque (Triple H), noting how they rely on each other’s perspectives. “Paul (Levesque) and I, Triple H and I, we make mistakes in business every day. The good thing is we have one another, where we can say, ‘I think I did this. What do you think?’ ‘Ah, I don’t think that was the move. Maybe we could think of it the other way.’ ‘Okay, let’s try that.’” He explained how their teamwork extends to WWE’s leadership structure. “Then to the executive committee meeting — the executive committee part of me, the senior leadership team will say, ‘Hey, this got messed up. We’re gonna pivot,’ we’re gonna do X, Y and Z instead and everyone rolls in the same direction.”

Source: What’s Your Story? with Steph McMahon