Nick Khan on the creative process in WWE, update on Vince McMahon’s future

– Nick Khan says WWE encourages their creative team and writers to not program for social media critics (aka IWC) but to program for the ‘universe’.

“We encourage our creative team and writers like, don’t program for that, program for the universe, not for a small portion of the universe who wants to criticize you. That doesn’t matter. Move on. Put on a good product. The money will be there. The fans will be there. The results will be there.”

(source: ‘What’s Your Story?’)

– According to several executives in combat sports and pro wrestling, the belief is that Vince McMahon will ultimately find himself involved in professional wrestling again.

And speaking with wrestlers off the record, there is a great deal of support for McMahon, as many note that he is still held in high regard.

(source: Justin Barrasso | Undisputed)