Nick Aldis makes announcements for tomorrow’s Smackdown

Jun 19, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Nick Aldis announced a high-stakes SmackDown, highlighting the semi-finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. Asuka faces Alexa Bliss, while Randy Orton battles Sami Zayn. Also, John Cena goes one-on-one with R-Truth in a match centered on respect, not titles or money.

