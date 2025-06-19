Nick Aldis makes announcements for tomorrow’s Smackdown
Nick Aldis announced a high-stakes SmackDown, highlighting the semi-finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. Asuka faces Alexa Bliss, while Randy Orton battles Sami Zayn. Also, John Cena goes one-on-one with R-Truth in a match centered on respect, not titles or money.
