Mercedes Moné accepts La Catalina’s challenge

Jun 19, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Mercedes Moné has accepted La Catalina’s challenge after winning the CMLL Women’s World Championship. The two will face off at Fantastica Mania 2025 México on Friday, June 20, 2025, at Arena México.

One Response

  1. Luke says:
    June 19, 2025 at 9:23 am

    But this girl doesn’t have a belt, what’s the point?

