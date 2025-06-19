Mercedes Moné accepts La Catalina’s challenge
Mercedes Moné has accepted La Catalina’s challenge after winning the CMLL Women’s World Championship. The two will face off at Fantastica Mania 2025 México on Friday, June 20, 2025, at Arena México.
New championship won — and a new challenger already found for this Friday Night!
While NEW @CMLL_OFICIAL World Women's Champion @MercedesVarnado was celebrating her victory, she was confronted by CMLL's @LaCatalinagar, who's looking for a fight. And Mercedes has accepted the… pic.twitter.com/hCRsUpUWRE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 19, 2025
⌛️ ¡RETO ACEPTADO!
Tras conquistar el Campeonato Mundial Femenil del CMLL, Mercedes Moné ha aceptado el desafío de La Catalina.
Ambas luchadoras se verán las caras en FantasticaMania México.
Arena México
️ Viernes 20 de Junio '25
8:30 p.m.
️ https://t.co/sEn6PDZDgP pic.twitter.com/oEWns8XwgB
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 19, 2025
But this girl doesn’t have a belt, what’s the point?