Mercedes Moné accepts La Catalina’s challenge

Mercedes Moné has accepted La Catalina’s challenge after winning the CMLL Women’s World Championship. The two will face off at Fantastica Mania 2025 México on Friday, June 20, 2025, at Arena México.

New championship won — and a new challenger already found for this Friday Night!

While NEW @CMLL_OFICIAL World Women's Champion @MercedesVarnado was celebrating her victory, she was confronted by CMLL's @LaCatalinagar, who's looking for a fight. And Mercedes has accepted the… pic.twitter.com/hCRsUpUWRE

