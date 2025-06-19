Hulk Hogan expected to make full recovery after cervical surgery

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently underwent cervical surgery but is experiencing “some adverse reaction” according to his friend and business partner Eric Bischoff.

Bischoff shot down the rumor that Bubba “The Love Sponge” spread on his show saying that Hogan was on his deathbed, with family members called in to come and say goodbye.

Bischoff said that doctors are expecting Hogan to make a full recovery and should be sent home today.

TMZ.COM even uploaded a story debunking Bubba’s story, saying that Hogan was in hospital for neck and back problems and not for heart-related problems like he said.

