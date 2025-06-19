Francine on her health concern

Francine recently revealed a small mass was found in her left breast. “They said my breasts are very dense and I know a lot of women, when they get older, they go through this… sometimes the mammogram doesn’t pick everything up and that’s why they do an ultrasound.” Her “mammogram came back clear” but “the ultrasound picked up a mass in my left breast and it’s on the smaller side right now. But, they are concerned…” Francine recalled a similar scare at 21, saying, “I had a biopsy… a mass in my left breast, same thing. Bigger… and it was benign… sticking this huge needle into my boob and extracting five to six vials of fluid… and it wasn’t [cancer].” Her next appointment is on July 3rd, and she believes the wait indicates it’s not urgent. Francine also emotionally revealed that her mother had just overcome breast cancer, making this situation even more personal for her.

Source: Eyes Up Here The Queen’s Extreme Podcast