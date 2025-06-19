Elayna Black on the best advice she received from CM Punk

Elayna Black (Cora Jade) on the best advice she received from CM Punk:

“I feel like he’s told me a lot of things, in very different situations, but I feel like the number one thing is to just drown out what everyone else is saying, because I feel like he knows it better than anybody.

“Everyone has an opinion on him, whether you absolutely love him, or you absolutely hate him. Everyone has an opinion on CM Punk, and I’ve always wondered, how does he just continue to be himself and not give a shit when there’s a million different opinions from a million different places.

“But he’s really, really always helped me just understand that it doesn’t matter. People are always going to say something. They’re going to love you or they’re going to hate you, and either way, it doesn’t matter, because you just have to be you and do what you feel is right and stay true to yourself and if people support you, great. That’s great motivation.

“But if they don’t, and they don’t like you, and they don’t want to watch what you do, or they want to watch what you do and criticize it, that’s still your name in their mouth, and someone’s talking about you and you’re doing something right.”

(Insight with Chris Van Vliet)