Bryan Danielson shows up during the ROH/CMLL Global Wars tapings

Bryan Danielson showed up at the ROH/CMLL Global Wars tapings yesterday at Arena Mexico and sent the fans into frenzy with “Yes!” chants.

The former AEW champion was involved in the show-closing angle and even got a bit physical while leading a massive “Yes!” chant.

Danielson has not wrestled since losing the AEW World title to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream in October of last year and has been absent from AEW television.

Global Wars will air on ROH’s streaming service HonorClub at WatchROH.com. A subscription is required.

Bryan Danielson and friends saving the day for Blue Panther at Arena Mexico. pic.twitter.com/fdhqOmeFuW — Eduardo Martinez (@PharrFromHeaven) June 19, 2025

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996