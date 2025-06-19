6/19/25 TNA Impact Recap

– Eric Young defeated Sami Callihan, they’re promoting that tonight is TNA Wrestling’s 23rd anniversary.

– Order 4 head to the ring for their Summit. The Summit is just Mustafa Ali talking down to his team, telling Tasha to never call that person again, bringing up Hotch’s family, and says Skylar is the weakest of Order 4 and he makes them all apologize.

Skylar pushed Ali over after Ali asked him to apologize on his hands and knees, Ali leaves and demands a match against Skylar, a Call to Arms Match.

– Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich and Lei Ying Lee VS Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Ash and Heather by Elegance.

– A distraction from Killer Kelly let Ash by Elegance get the win for her team. Ash & Heather by Elegance defeated Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee.

– The Iinspiration have their eyes on the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, Ash and Heather by Elegance.

– Santino Marella wants to offer Tommy Dreamer a match with Mance Warner, but Dreamer agrees it’s not his time, and out comes Jake Something to fight Mance Warner.

– Indi Hartwell calls out Tessa Blanchard for what she did. Indi mentions that again, Tessa isn’t accountable for her actions, which then gets a reaction out of Tessa.

– The Home Town Man is Matt Cardona’s Mystery Partner.

– The Home Town Man and Matt Cardona defeated The System, then were attacked by them.

– Official Graphic for the TNA Wrestling World Championship Match on NXT next week, Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs.

– Elijah, Joe Hendry, Leon Slater, and The Rascalz defeated the Champions, TNA World Champion Trick Williams, X-Division Champion Moose, International Champion Steve Maclin, and the World Tag Team Champions the Nemeths.