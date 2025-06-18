Ranking Every Money in the Bank Cash-In — Worst to Best

Since its inception in 2005, WWE’s Money in the Bank ladder match has become one of the most anticipated events on the wrestling calendar. The concept is brilliantly simple: climb the ladder, grab the briefcase, and earn a guaranteed championship match that can be cashed in at any time within one year. This stipulation has created some of the most memorable moments in WWE history, while also producing a few forgettable duds.

The beauty of the Money in the Bank concept lies in its unpredictability. MITB winners can strike at any moment, turning the wrestling landscape upside down with a single cash-in. Over the years, we've witnessed shocking surprises, strategic masterstrokes, and unfortunately, some poorly executed attempts that fell flat.

Let’s examine every Money in the Bank cash-in attempt, ranking them from the absolute worst to the greatest moments in MITB history.

The Bottom Tier: Failed Cash-Ins and Disappointments

John Cena (2012) – The Unprecedented Failure

John Cena’s MITB cash-in stands alone as the worst in the concept’s history, primarily because it’s the only unsuccessful attempt. Cena announced his cash-in in advance against CM Punk at Raw 1000, completely abandoning the surprise element that makes MITB special. The match itself was excellent, but Cena’s failure to capitalize on his guaranteed opportunity made this cash-in unique for all the wrong reasons.

Baron Corbin (2017) – The Botched Opportunity

Corbin’s cash-in on Jinder Mahal represented a massive missed opportunity. After initially appearing to have the match won, interference from John Cena led to Corbin’s defeat. The execution felt sloppy, and the storyline implications were poorly handled, making this one of the most disappointing cash-ins in recent memory.

Braun Strowman (2018) – The Squandered Monster

Strowman’s cash-in at Hell in a Cell against Roman Reigns had all the ingredients for success but was ruined by interference and a no-contest finish. The Monster Among Men deserved better, and this poorly booked cash-in wasted what should have been a triumphant moment.

The Middle Ground: Decent But Forgettable

Damien Sandow (2013) – The Failed Face Turn

Sandow’s cash-in on an injured John Cena was technically sound but lacked the impact needed for a successful MITB moment. While the storytelling was competent, Sandow’s defeat felt predictable, and the cash-in failed to elevate him to main event status as intended.

Jack Swagger (2010) – The Surprise That Wasn’t

Swagger’s cash-in on Chris Jericho was perfectly adequate but lacked the memorable qualities of the best MITB moments. While it served its purpose in crowning a new champion, it failed to create any lasting impact or memorable television.

Alberto Del Rio (2011) – The Corporate Choice

Del Rio’s cash-in on CM Punk, while technically proficient, felt like a corporate decision rather than an organic story development. The timing seemed forced, and it interrupted what many felt was a compelling championship reign by Punk.

The Upper Tier: Memorable and Impactful

Daniel Bryan (2011) – The Underdog’s Moment

Bryan’s cash-in on Big Show at TLC was perfectly executed, showcasing the smaller competitor’s intelligence in targeting the giant’s injured leg. This cash-in began Bryan’s transformation from technical wrestler to main event player and demonstrated the power of strategic thinking over brute force.

The Miz (2010) – The Perfect Heel Move

Miz’s cash-in on Randy Orton was textbook heel behavior, capitalizing on Orton’s vulnerability after a brutal tables match. The timing was perfect, the execution was flawless, and it established Miz as a legitimate main event threat while generating massive heat from the audience.

Dolph Ziggler (2013) – The Crowd Eruption

Ziggler’s cash-in the night after WrestleMania 29 created one of the loudest crowd reactions in recent memory. The timing, coming after Alberto Del Rio had just defeated Jack Swagger, was perfect, and Ziggler’s emotional celebration made this moment feel genuinely special.

Edge (2005) – The Original and Still Great

The very first MITB cash-in set the standard for all that followed. Edge’s surprise attack on John Cena at New Year’s Revolution created the template for successful cash-ins: perfect timing, maximum surprise, and immediate impact. The crowd’s shock and Edge’s celebration made this an instant classic.

The Elite Tier: Legendary Moments

CM Punk (2008) – The Straight Edge Breakthrough

Punk’s cash-in on Edge at One Night Stand was wrestling perfection. The hometown Chicago crowd created an electric atmosphere, and Punk’s emotional reaction to winning his first world championship was genuine and compelling. This moment launched Punk into the main event scene and proved that MITB could create new stars.

Rob Van Dam (2006) – The People’s Champion

RVD’s cash-in on John Cena at ECW One Night Stand 2006 stands as the greatest Money in the Bank cash-in of all time. The hostile crowd, the perfect timing, and RVD’s connection with the audience created an unforgettable moment. Unlike other cash-ins that

relied on surprise, RVD announced his intentions in advance, building anticipation rather than relying solely on shock value. The match quality was exceptional, and the emotional payoff was unmatched.

The Legacy Continues

The Money in the Bank concept has evolved significantly since 2005, but the core appeal remains unchanged. The briefcase represents opportunity, surprise, and the potential for career-defining moments. The best cash-ins combine perfect timing, compelling storytelling, and genuine crowd investment to create lasting memories.

Whether it’s a heel taking advantage of a vulnerable champion or a beloved underdog finally getting their moment to shine, Money in the Bank cash-ins continue to provide some of WWE’s most unpredictable and exciting moments. As the concept enters its third decade, fans can only hope that future cash-ins will join the ranks of these legendary moments rather than the forgettable failures that occasionally plague the concept.

The beauty of Money in the Bank lies in its simplicity and its potential for surprise. Like any gamble, not every cash-in pays off, but when executed properly, these moments become the stuff of wrestling legend, talked about and celebrated for years to come.