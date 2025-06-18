Plans reportedly change for WWE Evolution, Grace responds to criticism of her new entrance music

– WrestleVotes reports that plans for “a lot of the Evolution card” are being changed following Liv Morgan’s injury:

“I was told this morning that this injury has now caused a lot of the Evolution card to basically be scrapped, ripped up, and started from scratch because she was pegged for a big-time tag team match that is not going to happen now.

“That spot is gonna be filled by somebody else, and it’s going to have a lot of ripple effects.”

– Jordynne Grace responded to criticism of her new entrance music by acknowledging the chatter, saying, “I know what the streets are saying, but y’all better suspend that disbelief and vibe with it, GOT IT?” She urged fans to embrace the new theme despite initial reactions.

