Mercedes Mone captures the CMLL Women’s title

Jun 18, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Mercedes Mone beats Zeuxis to become the new CMLL Women’s Champion on AEW Grand Slam Mexico.

Mone now holds:

TBS Title
Women’s Owen Hart Cup Title
CMLL Women’s Title
EWA Women’s Title
RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Title

Mone celebrates her CMLL Women’s Title win, but Timeless Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa crash the celebration

Toni hits Mone with a German Suplex and goes for The Storm Zero, but she escapes.

