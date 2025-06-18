Mercedes Mone captures the CMLL Women’s title
Mercedes Mone is now your NEW CMLL World Women's Champion!
– Mercedes Mone beats Zeuxis to become the new CMLL Women’s Champion on AEW Grand Slam Mexico.
Mone now holds:
TBS Title
Women’s Owen Hart Cup Title
CMLL Women’s Title
EWA Women’s Title
RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Title
Mone celebrates her CMLL Women’s Title win, but Timeless Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa crash the celebration
Toni hits Mone with a German Suplex and goes for The Storm Zero, but she escapes.
#AndNEW! CMLL World Women's Champion, The CEO, Mercedes Mone!
