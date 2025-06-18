Mercedes Mone captures the CMLL Women’s title

What a moment! @MercedesVarnado is now your NEW @CMLL_OFICIAL World Women's Champion! Watch #AEWGrandSlamMexico LIVE on TBS & MAX pic.twitter.com/DZqTnLYAFL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 19, 2025

– Mercedes Mone beats Zeuxis to become the new CMLL Women’s Champion on AEW Grand Slam Mexico.

Mone now holds:

TBS Title

Women’s Owen Hart Cup Title

CMLL Women’s Title

EWA Women’s Title

RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Title

Mone celebrates her CMLL Women’s Title win, but Timeless Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa crash the celebration

Toni hits Mone with a German Suplex and goes for The Storm Zero, but she escapes.