Mercedes Mone and The Beast Mortos confirm relationship

TBS champion Mercedes Mone and The Beast Mortos confirmed publicly for the first time that they are dating and are a couple.

It was the Mexican star, 38, who first uploaded a photo with the caption, “In your arms I find peace.” His original text was in Spanish.

Mone, 33, then confirmed to TMZ that the two are in a relationship, joking that this was a proper case of “a real beauty and the beast” situation.

The multi-champ was married to WWE costume designer Sarath Ton for eight years but the two had been separated for years. She filed for divorce last year.

Congratulations to the two!

