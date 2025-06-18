McMahon reportedly tried to buy stake in Bare Knuckle Fighting, AEW wrestler marries

– Vince McMahon reportedly tried to buy a controlling stake in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), but BKFC president David Feldman declined to give up full control. Feldman praised McMahon and acknowledged his seriousness, saying, “He’s Vince McMahon—of course he’d want creative control.” Despite the deal not happening, insiders believe McMahon will eventually return to the world of professional wrestling.

(Source: Undisputed)

– AEW’s Trent Beretta announced that he got married.