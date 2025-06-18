Liv Morgan’s injury requires surgery, Goldust character retired

– WWE superstar Liv Morgan’s injury is worse than expected and requires surgery that will sideline her for at least 6 months, according to PWInsider and Fightful.

This news comes after Morgan received further medical evaluation and is considered the worst case scenario given the nature of the injury she sustained.

– Dustin Rhodes confirms Goldust is officially retired – and he’s got nothing but love for his iconic character’s run.

Goldust is retired. Sorry. Happy where I am at https://t.co/ThPkrYN96F — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) June 16, 2025

He’s cherishing the memories and moving on to new adventures.

The curtain’s closed on Goldust, but Dustin Rhodes’ legacy lives on.