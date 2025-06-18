Liv Morgan’s injury requires surgery, Goldust character retired

Jun 18, 2025 - by staff

– WWE superstar Liv Morgan’s injury is worse than expected and requires surgery that will sideline her for at least 6 months, according to PWInsider and Fightful.

This news comes after Morgan received further medical evaluation and is considered the worst case scenario given the nature of the injury she sustained.

– Dustin Rhodes confirms Goldust is officially retired – and he’s got nothing but love for his iconic character’s run.

He’s cherishing the memories and moving on to new adventures.

The curtain’s closed on Goldust, but Dustin Rhodes’ legacy lives on.

