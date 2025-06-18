Liv Morgan reacts Sabrina Carpenter’s album cover (photo), global views for June 9th Raw

– Liv Morgan has recreated Sabrina Carpenter’s new album cover..

– The June 9 episode of Raw on Netflix drew 2,900,0000 global views and was #7 on the Netflix top 10 global chart this week. This was their best number since the April 28 episode. The previous week’s Raw drew 2,700,000 global views.

Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid