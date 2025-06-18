Liv Morgan reacts Sabrina Carpenter’s album cover (photo), global views for June 9th Raw

Jun 18, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Liv Morgan has recreated Sabrina Carpenter’s new album cover..

– The June 9 episode of Raw on Netflix drew 2,900,0000 global views and was #7 on the Netflix top 10 global chart this week. This was their best number since the April 28 episode. The previous week’s Raw drew 2,700,000 global views.

Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Gia Miller

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal