Khan addresses AEW’s viewership, Shotzi on the first superstar to reach out after WWE release, more

– Tony Khan addresses AEW’s viewership since they started simulcasting on Max, Says Cable Ratings Are up:

“A lot of people thought when you start simulcasting, a lot of people are gonna migrate to streaming. Actually, our cable audience when we started simulcasting went up”

– Shotzi Blackheart (via Denise Salcedo) says Charlotte Flair was the first one to Reach out to her after her WWE Released:

“She was like, ‘what do you need me to do? What connections can I pull to, what do you want? Like, I will help you.’ Like she has just been such a rock for me.”

– Happy birthday to Masha Slamovich

Happy birthday my sweet @mashaslamovich Let me take the @ThisIsTNA Knockouts World Championship off your hands this weekend, you deserve the break ♥️ then we can play some more