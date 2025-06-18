Khan addresses AEW’s viewership, Shotzi on the first superstar to reach out after WWE release, more

Jun 18, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: KMcWrestling Photography

Tony Khan addresses AEW’s viewership since they started simulcasting on Max, Says Cable Ratings Are up:

“A lot of people thought when you start simulcasting, a lot of people are gonna migrate to streaming. Actually, our cable audience when we started simulcasting went up”

Shotzi Blackheart (via Denise Salcedo) says Charlotte Flair was the first one to Reach out to her after her WWE Released:

“She was like, ‘what do you need me to do? What connections can I pull to, what do you want? Like, I will help you.’ Like she has just been such a rock for me.”

– Happy birthday to Masha Slamovich

