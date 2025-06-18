Health update on Hulk Hogan

– PWInsider reports the news of Hulk Hogan on his “deathbed” is not accurate.

Hogan was hospitalized over the last several days, but it is not a heart issue.

“Hogan was having some “adverse reactions” (not related to his heart) from the trauma of all the back and now neck surgeries he’s endured at 71 years old and that led to his hospitalization.

The expectation is that Hogan will be released to go home later today.”

– Bubba the Love Sponge on X after TMZ debunked his Hulk Hogan news.