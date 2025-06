Brody King makes his entrance at Arena Mexico wearing an “Abolish ICE” t-shirt:

Brody King pulling up in an “Abolish ICE” shirt is some of the realest shit I’ve ever seen in wrestling #AEWGrandSlamMexico pic.twitter.com/TAlX79PWIH

— Public Enemies Podcast (@PublicEnemiesHQ) June 19, 2025