Big E: “I wanted his retirement match”

AS seen during the June 16th edition of WWE RAW, world heavyweight champion Gunther vs. Bill Goldberg was officially confirmed for Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12th in what is expected to be Goldberg’s final match. While speaking on the RAW Recap, inactive WWE star Big E discussed Goldberg…

“Look, it was like I was 13 years old once again. It was like, I hearken back to him winning the title at the Georgia Dome. I met this man at a Walmart signing like 25 years ago. Like we got to do a Hot Ones together. This man, my wrestling fandom is so deeply connected to this man. My most famous promo of all time has to do with that man.

I wanted his retirement match. That’s obviously off the table. I will say, if this is indeed it, Gunther is so intriguing. I love the clash of eras. I think, and this is, I want to see, obviously, seeing Jey not have the title is disappointing. But I want to see Gunther be in the ring with the biggest fish.”

