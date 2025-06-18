Athena on her match with Mercedes: “It took me like a few days to kind of process everything”

Athena opened up about her emotionally and professionally fulfilling match with Mercedes Moné, describing it as a rare moment of artistic satisfaction. “It took me like a few days to kind of process everything. I know that sounds weird,” she shared, revealing how the fast-paced nature of her career often prevents her from appreciating her own work. Normally self-critical, she noted, “I always go through this period after matches… ‘Oh, I should have done this.’… That was the first match where I kind of just sat in the hotel room and I was like, I don’t know.”

Watching the match back stirred something deep within her. “I just remember having a tear come to my eye. And I don’t really get too emotional… But I was just kind of swelling with pride, because it just was magic for me. It was like I found a true equal in the ring to me, on every level, who countered my chaos.” That rare chemistry left her yearning for more, stating, “It left me wanting so much more. It left me wanting to do a full storyline with Mercedes Moné.”

Athena also reflected on the pressure she puts on herself as a leader and example. “I feel like I hold myself on such a high pedestal, because I feel like I always have people depending on me… We put our hearts on a platter, and I felt like in that moment, I was proud of myself.”

Looking ahead, Athena is uncertain about appearing at AEW’s All In event. “I don’t know if that’s in my stars,” she admitted. “If not, I have a Ring of Honor pay-per-view that I will probably be defending my championship on… I would probably be super bummed out if I wasn’t on All In, but honestly, there’s still time.”

Source: The Takedown on SI