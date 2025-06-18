AEW DYNAMITE, 6/18/25

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from AEW DYNAMITE.

CMLL World Women’s Championship: Zeuxis (c) vs. Mercedes Mone

* Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & The Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata & Powerhouse Hobbs

* Bandido, Atlantis Jr

* Ricochet vs. Lio Rush vs. Mascara Dorada vs. Hologram

* Mark Briscoe vs. Kazuchika Okada

., Templario, Brody King, Daniel Garcia & Adam Cole vs. Hechicero, Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander & FTR

* MJF vs. Mistico

Hangman Page heads out to address the crowd in street clothes. He address the crowd in Spanish. He thanks the crowd for inviting them to their home in Arena Mexico. He turns his focus to Jon Moxley. He wants his match for the championship.

Match 1. Dax Harwood (with Stokely Hathaway, Volador Jr, Hechicero, Kyle Fletcher, Takeshita and Josh Alexander VS Bandido, Templario, Templario Jr, Brody King, Daniel Garcia and Adam Cole

The ROH World Champ gets the upper hand on Takeshita, but he takes control until Bandido sends him out of the ring. It seems we’re working under lucha rules as Hechicero enters. The two go at it until Hechicero in control and mocking the crowd. Garcia tags in dancing to mock Hechicero until the he leg dives him.. Daniel takes him down with a head scissors, forcing him out of the ring as Dax enters. Garcia takes him to the corner for some punches, but Dax fights back until Garcia rolls out of the ring. Atlantis Jr. enters the ring to boos as he takes Harwood to task for a long two count. The boos turn to cheers as soon as Templario tags in, and they double-team Dax until Volador makes. This leads to a set of headscissors from Templario and Atlantis Jr., with Harwood being sent out of the ring as Templario turns to Volador. He sends him out and follows, allowing Dax and Brody to enter the ring. Lance Archer enters and things quickly break down with Cole joining, with the ring being cleared. Fletcher steps in, taking Cole down before sending him out of the ring, which leads to Atlantis entering the ring. The dynamic of Atlantis Jr.’s presence is well known now, as the crowd specifically boo every move he makes while the rest of his team gets cheered. They eventually clear the ring of their opponents to a big pop as we go to a break. Josh Alexander and Bandido are in as we return, with Alexander avalanche belly to bellying for a two count. Takeshita enters, but he gets stopped by Bandido. Templario tags and gains a near fall on Alexander. Fletcher and Atlantis enter, who gets booed before the fans cheer for Josh sending him off the turnbuckle. Things break down until the Don Callis Family take mounted punches in each corner. The action then spills to the outside with Bandido hitting a moonsault, before Brody and Lance enter the ring for our much-needed hoss fight. They trade strikes until Brody hits the ropes for a shoulder tackle. Archer leaves the ring allowing Hechicero to get in, and he takes King to the mat to keep the big man grounded. However, this is soon met with Brody taking to the air when he hits a head scissors on Hechicero to send him out of the ring! He leaves the ring, and this gets Atlantis and Dax in the ring. The pair go at it in the corner before Atlantis fights back, catching Dax with a small package for the win.

Winners, Team Bandido

Match 2. Mark Briscoe VS Okada (Continental Champion)

Okada tosses Mark to the floor to start the match and lays in more damage as he tries to re-enter the ring. He finally gets free and ends up in the corner delivering strikes and kicks to Okada. Briscoe tosses Okada to the floor and dives on him. Okada counters with a dropkick sending Briscoe to the floor. Break. Once back, Okada goes for a tombstone, but it is countered. Okada goes for a lariat, but Briscoe avoids that as well. Okada finally delivers a neckbreaker and elbow. Briscoe bites Okada’s finger after he flipped off the crowd. Okada blocks a Jay driller and back body drops him and a dropkick. Okada finally lands tombstone. He finishes Briscoe with a Rainmaker and gets the win.

Winner and still AEW Continental Champion, Okada

Okada is greeted with Omega chants, and beats down Mark further with Callis.

Match 3. MJF (with the Hurt Syndicate) VS Mistico

MJF shoves the former Sin Cara to the mat, mocking him and the fans. Mistico manages to take MJF off his feet, but he cheap shots him for backing off. Mistico scissors MJF off the top rope and gets a two count. MJF bails to the floor. Mistico chases MJF, but is cut off by the Hurt Syndicate. MJF blindsides him. Mistico is further beat on by MJF back in the ring. We go to break. The HS work over Mistico as we return. He finally gets back in the ring and lands an elbow of MJF. He then hits a DDT and MJF bails. Mistico follows MJF back in the ring and he goes for a moonsault, but MJF rolls out of the way. Mistico then powerslams him for a two count. They get to their feet fighting with a botched destroyer, leaving MJF time to escape the ring. Mistico chases him, but gets caught and piledriven. MJF runs back to the ring to get the count started. Mistico gets back to his feet and beats the count. He then blocks a LI sunrise and delivers a Spanish fly for two.