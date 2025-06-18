6/18/25 WWE Speed result, plus a Britt Baker update

Jun 18, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Despite the Coachman rumor, Britt Baker has not left AEW, and is not WWE bound contrary to rumors, according to Fightful.

– El Grande Americano defeats Berto to retain the WWE Speed Championship.

– B-Fab vs Alba Fyre announced for next week’s WWE Speed

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Gia Miller

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal