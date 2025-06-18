6/18/25 WWE Speed result, plus a Britt Baker update
– Despite the Coachman rumor, Britt Baker has not left AEW, and is not WWE bound contrary to rumors, according to Fightful.
– El Grande Americano defeats Berto to retain the WWE Speed Championship.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!@humberto_wwe challenges @Americano_WWE for the #WWESpeed Championship. Will @Americano_WWE retain or will we have a new champion? pic.twitter.com/iNGUMLJfRK
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2025
– B-Fab vs Alba Fyre announced for next week’s WWE Speed