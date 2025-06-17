TNA+ Launches Free Tier with Exclusive Livestream of iMPACT! from Pittsburgh

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

TNA Wrestling announced today it is launching a new free tier of its TNA+ streaming service, expanding access for fans around the world to experience the action, drama and excitement that is TNA Wrestling.

To mark the occasion, TNA+ will livestream an episode of iMPACT! for free on Friday, June 20, from the UPMC Events Center on the campus of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh – the hometown of TNA star Elijah. In addition to high-energy in-ring action, fans can expect a special birthday celebration for Elijah, making the night even more memorable.

“This is a huge moment for TNA,” said Carlos Silva, President of TNA Wrestling. “The response to our growing momentum has been incredible, and it continues to build every week. With the launch of the free tier on TNA+, we’re opening the door for everyone to watch TNA — whether you’re a longtime fan or brand new to the product. It’s never been easier to jump in and experience what makes TNA so special.”

By registering for the free tier, fans can:

* Watch a curated selection of classic and current VOD content.

* Stream the June 26 live episode of iMPACT! for free with the sneak peak on Friday night, June 20.

* Discover top-tier pro wrestling featuring stars such as Matt and Jeff Hardy, Ryan and Nic Nemeth, Joe Hendry, Mustafa Ali, Steve Maclin, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Moose, Eric Young and Knockouts such as Masha Slamovich, Tessa Blanchard and Rosemary, among others.

Fans can download the TNA+ app from their favorite app stores, including Apple, Amazon and Android, and register at no cost to unlock free streaming access, beginning with the sneak peak episode of iMPACT!, airing Friday night, June 20.

In addition, TNA will soon launch a 24/7 linear streaming channel, TNA 24/7, delivering around-the-clock wrestling content. More details on the channel will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information or to register for TNA+ for free, go to watchtna.com

Tickets for the TNA live events in Pittsburgh are available at TicketMaster.com.